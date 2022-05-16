Watch
Biden to award public safety officers with Medal of Valor

President Biden
President Biden
President Joe Biden will award Medals of Valor to public safety officers on Monday.

The medals are given to officers who have gone "above and beyond the call of duty”

A ceremony will take place at the White House.

Over the weekend, Biden spoke at the 41st annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

"We expect so much more of all of you," Biden noted as he described how officers are dealing with dangerous situations and mental health issues.

Biden promised to continue funding the police, rejecting a progression slogan to "defund the police."

