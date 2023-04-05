Watch Now
Biden to visit Ireland, mark Good Friday accord anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland next week in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday accord.

The U.S.-brokered agreement helped end deadly sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

The White House says Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., from April 11-12 to mark progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in April 1998.

Biden then will visit the Republic of Ireland from April 12-14.

The Good Friday Agreement helped end sectarian violence that had raged for three decades over the issue of Northern Ireland unifying with Ireland or remaining part of the U.K.

