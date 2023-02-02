Watch Now
News

Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management

Biden Prayer Breakfast
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Biden Prayer Breakfast
Biden Prayer Breakfast
Biden Prayer Breakfast
Biden Prayer Breakfast
Biden Prayer Breakfast
Joe Biden
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries, Steve Scalise
Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries, Steve Scalise
Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries, Steve Scalise
Posted at 12:17 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 12:17:06-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday in Washington and delivered a message of unity.

The gathering at the Capitol's visit center marked the the first time the annual event was held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group.

The auditorium at the visitor's center was packed with members of Congress, government officials and others. Every president since Dwight Eisenhower has spoken at the breakfast.

The event is designed to bring people together across partisan lines, and Biden sat next to the new Republican House speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website