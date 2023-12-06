Biden, White House support Indigenous lacrosse team for 2028 Olympics

President Joe Biden is pushing for the Indigenous nation that invented lacrosse to be able to play under its own flag when the sport returns to the Olympics in 2028.

Biden's position, being announced at the White House Tribal Nations Summit, is a request for the International Olympic Committee to allow the Haudenosaunee Nationals to compete as its own team at the Los Angeles Games.

That would require the IOC to make an exception to a rule that permits teams playing only as part of an official national Olympic committee to compete in the Olympics.

The Haudenosaunee have competed as their own team at international events since 1990.