Biden's Canada agenda stacked: NORAD, migration deals likely

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — President Joe Biden arrives in Canada on Thursday with a focus on big global issues.

Two important areas of agreement already appear in hand: Canada will escalate its timeline for military upgrades to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, and the two nations will reach an agreement on migration.

That's according to a senior Canadian official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Other issues on the agenda are the war in Ukraine, climate change and an increasingly assertive China and global trade. The Biden administration has made strengthening its friendship with Canada a priority over the past two years.