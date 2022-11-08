Biden's next 2 years: changes afoot whatever midterms bring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's presidency is set for profound changes no matter what Tuesday's midterm elections bring.

In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve that "we're going to surprise the living devil out of people."

In private, though, White House aides have been drawing up contingencies should Republicans take control of one, or both, chambers of Congress.

That's a scenario Biden said would make his life "more difficult."

Regardless of the outcome, the votes will help reshape the balance of Biden's term after an ambitious first two years in office.