Big, Bright Light Show to kick off in Rochester on Nov. 24 with annual Lagniappe celebration

(WXYZ) — The Big, Bright Light Show will kick off in downtown Rochester on Monday, November 24, with the city's annual Lagniappe celebration, and WXYZ-TV is excited to bring you all of the fun on Channel 7.

Lagniappe is a Creole word for "a little something extra," and it embodies the spirit of giving and appreciation.

City of Rochester Map

The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. that Monday evening. The Rochester Downtown Development Authority, City of Rochester officials and MDOT will close Main Street for the event.

Lights that cover the buildings of Downtown Rochester will be turned on at 7 p.m. Anchor Glenda Lewis, Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth, and reporter Ruta Ulcinaite from 7 News Detroit will broadcast live from the celebration throughout the evening. You can watch on Channel 7 or on your favorite streaming device. Our coverage starts at 4 p.m.!

Watch our coverage from 2024:

Big, Bright Light Show kicks off Monday in Rochester with Lagniappe celebration

Retired WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen will once again help light the town with Santa Claus and other special guests.

After The Big, Bright Light Show moment, children can visit with Santa and share their Christmas wishes from 7:15 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Following the event, The Big, Bright Light Show will run nightly from 5 p.m. until midnight through January 18, 2026.

