Big, Bright Light Show turns on Monday in Rochester; everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The annual Big, Bright Light Show will kick off Monday night in Rochester as more than 1 million lights strung across the buildings will flip on for the first time this year.

The display will be lit up every night from 5 p.m. to midnight from November 20 through Jan. 21, and most stores in the area are staying open late until 9 p.m. for your holiday shopping.

For the first time this year, Main St. will be closed for Lagniappe – when they turn the lights on – from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Those closures include:



Main St. from Second to University

E. 3rd from Main to the alley

W. 3rd from Main to the alley

E. 4th from Main to the alley

W. 4th from Main to the alley

Entertainment kicks off on the main stage at 4th St. at 6 p.m. with performances from different groups and even an appearance from Santa! Then, the lights will flip on at 7 p.m., along with fireworks!

Our Carolyn Clifford will be live from Downtown Rochester on 7 Action News.