Big Election Week ahead for Michigan with Vice President Harris set to campaign at UAW rally

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Get ready for a big election week in Michigan, as Vice President Kamala Harris will be Michigan Wednesday and Thursday, likely with her new running mate.

The State's primary is also this week, with Michigan having a Senate seat and two congressional seats up for grabs. A few important things to consider on that:

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; if you are in line by 8 p.m., you still have the right to vote.

As a voter, you are not required to possess a photo I.D. to vote in Michigan. If you don't have a photo I.D., you have to sign an affidavit stating you don't have one before casting your ballot.

If you do have a photo I.D. you must present it at your polling location.

It's also a big week for the race to the White House, with Vice President Harris visiting Detroit on Wednesday. That stop comes a week after the United Auto Workers Presidentendorsed the Presidential candidate, but not all Union Members are uniting at the Ballot Box.

FULL INTERVIEW: Shawn Fain speaks on Kamala Harris endorsement

“We feel the time is now, time is right, and obviously Kamala Harris is the only option this election were going to get behind and were going to win," Shawn Fain told us last week.

Fain is throwing the union's full weight behind Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.

“It's not political party, it's not my opinion or a board member's opinion, it's putting facts in front of our members," Fain said. “Its a tale of two stories here, Donald Trump represents the billionaire class and the corporate class and Kamala Harris has a history and a track record of standing up for the working class."

On Wednesday, Harris will make a campaign stop at a UAW rally. The union has about 400,000 active members, and 580,000 retired members, and not all are backing Harris.

WATCH: Presidential candidate Donald Trump says UAW President Shawn Fain should be fired, Fain fires back

“He made the endorsement i think it was terrible," said Brian Pannebecker with Auto Workers for Trump. "He says the majority of the members support Kamala Harris. That is a flat-out lie, they don't."

Brian Pannebecker founded the Autoworkers for Trump's Presidency. Brian says the Facebook group now has drawn thousands of like-minded UAW members. Wednesday, they'll join forces for a rally, countering Vice President Harris' visit.

"“They’re going to destroy his industry an a lot of workers know it and that’s why they don't support Kamala Harris, they support Donald Trump," Pannebecker said.

"These are the choices we have, and I'm damned sure (we should) take a guy who has built things and stuck up for the American worker versus a San Francisco prosecutor," said Chris Vitale, a UAW worker who supports Trump.

UAW President Fain acknowledged that the union's endorsement doesn't secure all members vote.

“You're never going to agree on everything, all we can do is put the facts out there, I believe they’re voting against their own interests," Fain said.

Wednesday, Vice President Harris will meet with UAW leaders and members, but where that'll happen hasn't been announced.