Big Sean, Glass Animals & more headline 2022 Mo Pop Festival

(WXYZ) — Mo Pop Festival is returning to Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit this summer, with Detroit's own Big Sean as one of the headliners.

Festival organizers announced the lineup on Tuesday with nearly two dozen acts to perform across two days.

Along with Big Sean, they say Glass Animals, Jhené Aiko, Kaytranda, Khruanbgin and more will perform. The full lineup is on their website.

The show will happen July 30-31 at Hart Plaza. Presale tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. You can register on the website and they'll give you an exclusive presale code to buy passes.

Passes will be sold in weekend general admission, single-day general admission, weekend VIP, single-day VIP and Super VIP weekend passes.