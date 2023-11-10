Bill package would allow physician-assisted death for terminally ill patients in Michigan

(WXYZ) — A legislative package that was recently introduced in Michigan would allow physician-assisted death for terminally ill patients in the state.

Senate Bills 678-681 were introduced on Thursday by Sens. Mary Cavanagh (D-Redford Twp.), Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores), Sam Singh (D-East Lansing) and Veronica Klinefelt (D-Eastpointe), and, if passed, would give dying patients with fewer than six months to live the option to request prescribed medication to end their lives.

“So many of us share the painful experience of having witnessed a loved one suffer, knowing they could have benefitted from an expanded end-of-life care option. Patients deserve the trust and respect to make their own medical decisions, including the choice to determine their own timeline to end ongoing suffering during the oftentimes dark battle they face,” said Sen. Cavanagh, lead sponsor of the bill package in a news release. “The Death with Dignity Act honors the autonomy and dignity of every person, ensuring they maintain power in the entirety of their life. This is a compassionate policy that would provide Michiganders and their loved ones with peace of mind when facing terminal illness.”

According to a news release from the senators, if the package is passed, Michigan would join 10 states and Washington, D.C. that have given patients expanded power to make decisions during end-of-life care.

The package also includes regulations and considerations before a request would be granted.

“We have all witnessed and supported a loved one facing a terminal illness,” said Sen. Hertel, Chair of the Senate Health Policy Committee, in a news release. “This legislation has important safeguards while allowing an individual to make this difficult decision with their physician and family. With its passage, Michiganders will have access to this compassionate option that is available in other states.”

Check out the bill package below:

Senate Bill 0678

Senate Bill 0679

Senate Bill 0680

Senate Bill 0681