Watch Now
News

Biography of the late Rep. John Lewis that draws upon 100s of interviews will be published next fall

Civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis has died at 80, reports say
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington.
Civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis has died at 80, reports say
Posted at 8:54 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 08:54:44-05

NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming biography of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will draw upon hundreds of interviews, along with the civil rights activist's FBI files and materials from a planned book that was never completed.

Historian David Greenberg's Lewis biography is scheduled for release next fall, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. Greenberg, a professor of history and politics at Rutgers University, says in a statement that he began writing the book while Lewis was alive and had received his approval.

Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia who died in 2020, told part of his story in the memoir "Walking with the Wind."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning