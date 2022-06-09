Watch
Bipartisan bill that requires Michigan high schoolers to take personal finance class passes

Brittainy Newman/AP
FILE - View of an empty classroom on Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 12:30:27-04

(WXYZ) — A bill that will start requiring Michigan students to take a financial education class before graduating is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for a likely signature.

On Tuesday, House Bill 5190 was passed with major bipartisan support. It was introduced by Republican Rep. Diana Farrington from Utica, and passed 94-13 in the House and 35-2 in the Senate.

The bill would require students who enter ninth grade in 2024 to complete a half-credit personal finance course as a high school graduation requirement.

That requirement could fulfill a half-credit of the four-credit math requirement, two-credit language other than English requirement or one-credit visual, performing or applied arts requirement.

“At the most fundamental level, a high school education must prepare students for adult life,” said Farrington, R-Utica. “Personal finance should be part of that educational preparation. A financial literacy class will familiarize students with key financial concepts, helping them understand how to handle their personal budgets.”

