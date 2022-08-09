Birmingham 8 to transform into haunted theatre attraction in October

The end of summer is near — which means spooky season will be here boo-fore we know it.

Emagine Entertainment announced Tuesday that they have partnered with live event production company Bluewater to launch “Ghosts on the Balcony,” a haunted theatre experience coming to Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine.

According to Emagine, the historic building on S. Old Woodward in Birmingham, which was originally constructed in 1927 as a playhouse, is rumored to be haunted.

“Guests have reported encounters with apparitions, hearing sounds of disembodied voices and footsteps, as well as experiencing other unexplained paranormal activity like lights flickering, doors opening and closing by themselves, and objects being moved by an unseen entity,” the company said in the press release.

Starting October 1, the theatre will stop showing movies and will instead be transformed back to the Victorian era times. There will be 11 different areas that will be transformed by Bluewater’s professional set designers, complete with professional actors ready to bring the terror. The experience will reportedly follow the story of an old caretaker and “a harrowing tale of murder and the mayhem that followed.”

“We are very excited to continue to innovate and bring this brand-new experience to our guests,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment, in a press release. “Along with Bluewater, we are designing what we believe to be the best haunted experience in Metro Detroit. We are sparing no expense to create a fully immersive experience that will delight and terrify all who dare to enter.”

“Ghosts on the Balcony” is expected to run October 1 through October 30 and will feature a weekend family friendly haunt for ages 5-12 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The adult haunt (ages 13 and up) will be held Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Food and beverages will also be available to purchase. Tickets start at $20 for the family friendly haunt and are $30 for the adult experience.

To find more information, go here. https://www.emagine-entertainment.com/