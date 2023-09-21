Former Birmingham Bridal shop owner faces more charges in fraud case

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — A former Birmingham bridal shop owner is facing additional charges after she allegedly defrauded customers out of tens of thousands of dollars before the store abruptly closed.

Nadica Ristivojevic, who owned Birmingham Bridal, was charged earlier this month with nine counts of false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than 20,000 — one count for each victim. Last week Friday, the Oakland County prosecutor added four counts of larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000. She was arraigned on the new charges Tuesday.

Birmingham police say customers paid for designer dresses and accessories they never received and were not refunded. Customers were allegedly given excuses from the owner and had to place rushed orders at other stores to receive dresses in time for weddings.

Victims were defrauded of around $50,000, the prosecutor’s office said.

Police learned that the business was struggling and the 58-year-old of West Bloomfield was using money from new orders to pay for older ones. Investigator also discovered that the owner had a gambling habit and she said she was trying to win enough money back to pay for the orders.

Birmingham Bridal closed abruptly in June of 2023, police said.

“The defendant robbed these victims of tens of thousands of dollars, but the stress, anxiety, and inconvenience she caused when she committed these crimes goes far beyond money. My office will continue pursuing justice for the numerous victims in this case,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement.

Officials say Ristivojevic is still at the Oakland County Jail.

Authorities believe other people may have been scammed. Anyone who believes they are a victim is asked to call Birmingham Police Department Detective Rebekah Springer at 248-530-1895.