Birmingham librarian on mission to teach news literacy to elementary students

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — As we continue News Literacy Week, we're lifting up the voice of one Birmingham librarian. She is making it her mission to make sure students learn how to separate fact from fiction early on.

The library at Birmingham Covington School recently turned into a full-on news literacy adventure with different learning stations — and students led their families through each one to learn how to think critically about the information they see every day.

Students at Birmingham Covington School are signing the news literacy pledge — promising to pause, question, and verify before believing or sharing information.

“It’s never too young to start these skills," said Laura Amatulli, the librarian who organized the literacy night event.

It's designed for third and fourth graders and their families, and the goal is simple.

"To learn how to slow down, think critically, and ask smart questions before trusting and sharing information," said Amatulli.

Amatulli says this is especially important as artificial intelligence, or AI, becomes more prevalent in our lives.

"We’re building habits of asking good questions. We want students to think, 'who created this? Why was this picture made?' Or 'why was this article made? What evidence supports this article?' and these critical thinking skills give them a lifelong piece in their toolbox," she said.

And it seems like those lessons are already sticking for fourth grader Melia Farr.

"How do you make sure what you’re looking at is truthful?” I asked.

"Well, it’s hard to make sure, but you have to like think about it and make sure it is, because it’s important, because if it’s not factual, then it’s not really that useful," she said.

Melia attended the event with her mom, Jasmine Farr, who says growing up, the news looked very different.

“I remember getting the newspaper twice a day and it came on your porch and that was kind of it, you just took that for what it was but now we have it on internet, we have it on social media, you’re getting it from left and right and all these different forms, you have to find out what really is the news," said Jasmine.

Jasmine says she wants her daughter to stay on the offense as AI technology continues to advance — and she believes events like this one give kids the tools they need to do just that.

"It takes a village so schools can’t do it alone, parents can’t do it alone, and children definitely can’t do it on their own so we all have to come together collectively and make sure that they’re protected, that they’re safe, that they’re learning and we can all do it together as a community," said Jasmine.