BJ's Wholesale Club expands with new Canton location

Business Wire
Posted at 11:19 PM, Mar 03, 2022
CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — There's Costco and Sam's Club and soon there will be a BJ's Wholesale Club.

The membership-only big-box retail store made an announcement on Thursday that they will be opening four new clubs including one in Canton. These four stores are a part of the company's 2022 development plans.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring the value and convenience of a BJ’s membership to more shoppers, and extending our reach is a major way of achieving that,” said Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development of BJ’s Wholesale Club Bill Werner in a statement.

According to their press release, the membership-only retail store will have a full-service deli, an extensive selection of fresh produce, household essentials, seasonal items, toys and so much more. There will also be a gas station at the new location.

Besides Michigan, Rhode Island, Florida and New York are getting a new wholesale club.

