Black History Month events in metro Detroit

Black History Month kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, and events throughout metro Detroit are honoring the history, culture and legacy of African Americans.

Black History Month at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

For more than a half century, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History remains one of the nations most prominent historical institutions through its commitment to preserving African American history and culture, including during Black History Month.

The museum is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Every second Sunday, The Wright offers free admission and access to all exhibits, programs and events.

Accessible virtually throughout the year on Thursdays, The Wright's core exhibit 'And Still We Rise,' gives visitors an opportunity to learn more about African American history through an immersive experience.

Celebrate Black History and Black Futures at the Henry Ford, February 1-29, 2024

The Henry Ford will host Black History Month celebrations every week. They include:

Feb. 4 — The Motor City Stars at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 — Institute of Dance at Marygrove at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Feb. 17 — Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 at 7pm in the Giant Screen Experience Theater

Feb. 18 — McClenon & Mann at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Feb. 25 — The Will Cyprian Trio at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

There are also other events and featured exhibits that you can learn more about on The Henry Ford website

Detroit Film Theater at the Detroit Institute of Arts

Feb. 2 The Flying Ace at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 — The Reform School (restored) at 2 p.m.

Feb. 8 — FJC and NEXTGen Detroit Present: ArtSeen - Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898-1971 at 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 — The American Songster: Dr. Dom Flemonsat 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 — The Bronze Buckaroo at 8:45 p.m.

Feb. 10 — Storytelling with Madelyn Porter at 2 p.m.

Feb. 10 — Within Our Gatesat 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 — The 31st Annual Alain Locke Awards 2 p.m.

Feb. 11 — Princess Tam Tam at 2 p.m.

Feb. 17 — Stepping Through Time: Celebrating African American Dance in Early Cinema at 2 p.m.

Feb. 17 — Skilled Labor: Black Realism in Detroit at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 18 — Eleven P.M. at 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 — Friday Night Live!: The Black Opry Revue at 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 — The Scar of Shame and Mercy the Mummy Mumbled at 2 p.m.

