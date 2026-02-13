Detroit hat shop keeps classic style alive across generations

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fashion trends are constantly changing, but in Detroit, there's one accessory that's transcended generations. From officials to celebrities to everyday Detroiters, hats have been an important part of the city's style.

At the corner of Gratiot and Bessemore, there's a store with an old school feel that has kept this tradition alive for more than three decades.

"You can kind of just sense it when you walk into the building," said Dorian Corbett, co-owner of Hats Galore and More.

But make no mistake — the items inside have stood the test of time.

"One thing that has always stood out is a well-dressed man or a well-dressed couple at that," said Ryan Yeargin, co-owner of Hats Galore and More.

Hats Galore and More was first opened in 1993 by Robert Yeargin. Since 2021, it has been owned by his son, Ryan, and his great-nephew, Dorian Corbett.

"My mom worked here, my grandpa would help out when he could with his brother running the store, so it's something that's very important to me," Corbett said.

The family-owned business offers lots of classic headwear from Kangol hats to fedoras. Many of the looks have become synonymous with the Motor City.

"I came out this hotel, and he said, 'Man, you're always dressed.' I say, well, where are you from? He said I'm from New York, I said well 'I'm from Detroit,'" said Roosevelt Barnes, a shopper.

Barnes says growing up, his father and uncles always wore a hat. Since then, they've become a mainstay in his wardrobe.

"You've only got one chance to make a first impression, and how you dress will be how you are addressed," Barnes said.

And he's far from the only one who has come to love the fashion statement.

"If you go back to the old Tiger games and all that, everybody wore a suit, a hat, everything was dressed up. Detroit's got style," said Dave Edgar, another shopper.

Although many have worn hats for years, Hats Galore and More has even seen new people coming through their doors.

"Who've never worn a hat a day in their lives but they're interested, they want to branch out," Corbett said.

The owners say this headwear will be here to stay for a very long time.

"It'll transcend time as long as you take care of it and it's well maintained, it'll last you a lifetime," Yeargin said.

If you want to check out the shop for yourself, Hats Galore and More is open Monday-Saturday.

