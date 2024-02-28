Detroit man dedicated to his passion for tennis for nearly 40 years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For almost 40 years, if it had something to do with tennis, you could buy it at Detroit Professional Racquet Services.

Michael Banks is the owner and spent most of his 73 years passionate about tennis. Banks was even a touring professional. Even though being a touring pro did not last long, a new skill would emerge from his experience. One that would develop into quite a “racquet.”

Banks is U.S.T.A. (United States Tennis Association) certified and is committed to his craft. He takes special pride in the local notables that have trusted him with their racquets, people like Barry Saunders and Vinnie Johnson.

While Banks has built a following with his store, he has spent decades exposing the game of tennis to the next generation.

With the people for Palmer Park Tennis Academy spreading the love of the game and some earning college scholarships along the way.

Detroit Professional Racquet Services remains independent and open, despite the headwinds facing a small brick-and-mortar business.

Michael Banks credits his knowledge but more importantly his dedication to keeping the doors open.