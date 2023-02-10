'Everybody loved Shep.' Inside the Highland Park barber shop nearing 80 years in business

As we continue our Black History Month coverage throughout the month of February, we're shining a light on the people and places that make metro Detroit special.

In Highland Park, there is a small business that has been a constant since the 1940s: Shep's Barber Shop.

"My uncle, Richard Allen Shepherd, he came up here from Georgia and went into the barbering business. Everybody loved Shep. We had people from all aspects of life come through. Everybody knew Shep."

There isn't much tried and true at Shep's Barber Shop. In fact, even the banner that recognizes 75 years in business is a few years old. They've been in business for 79 years this year. It's a barber shop in front and a beauty shop in the back.

The shop is now owned by Shep's niece, Dorothy, and her son, Terrance.

"We've been through so much. We stayed, and we're still standing," Dorothy said.

Photojournalist John Ciolino visited Shep's Barber Shop and shares the story of a remarkable family's history and community legacy.