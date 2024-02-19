Movie aims to inspire new generation of young Black hockey players

DETROIT (WXYZ) — For 45 years the smooth voice of Gerald McBride has graced the airwaves of Detroit Radio, for the last 26 years, on 92.3 FM.

“One thing about my childhood my mother played a lot of music in the house all the time and I had a brother who was a musician so there were always bands playing in our basement,” said Gerald McBride, Radio Producer and Filmmaker.

McBride took that love for music to the radio. You hear him on weekends doing ‘Old School House Party’ and now he's responsible for a new nationally syndicated show called ‘Battle of the Old School’.

“Every weekend we do Prince versus Michael Jackson or Aretha versus Chaka Khan,” said McBride.

You hear McBride on Radio but behind the mic, he has produced concert commercials for big-name performers for decades.

Now he's venturing into filmmaking. His latest project soon to hit the big screen "Black Ice" about hockey in Detroit. He was inspired to write the story 15 years ago when he took his buddy to a UofM hockey game.

“It was sold out 10,000 people there and I was the only black guy in the arena,” said McBride.

Black Ice is fiction but tells the real story about the struggle of black hockey players - all shot at the Jack Adams Memorial Ice Arena in Detroit including real Detroit hockey players in the film.

McBride is the Director and the Producer.

FULL INTERVIEW: Gerald McBride

Jovonn Crittendon believes this movie will open eyes about his beloved sport that he's been playing from age seven to now 16 and he believes it will dispel myths.

“Black people don't play hockey. I didn't believe that at first, I didn't believe black people could ... proved myself wrong,” said Jovonn Crittendon, Detroit hockey player in the Black Ice movie.

Jovonn's mom believes as more African American kids learn about the sport more become engaged.

“We're starting to see that when we go out and do different events that more African American children are getting more engaged,” said Shakita Crittendon, Jovonn's mom.

“You rarely see black faces. As we went to more of the games with Detroit ice dreams over at Little Caesars, we began to see more black faces trickle in. I believe there's more of an awareness,” said Shakita.

“Hockey is a very expensive sport especially when you do travel hockey but Jack Adams and Detroit Ice Dreams, they made it affordable especially being a single mom,” said Shakita.

Arthur Cartwright has a starring role in Black Ice as a hockey player with dreams of the National Hockey League, but a run-in with the law forces him to do community service coaching these Detroit kids.

FULL INTERVIEW: Arthur Cartwright

“It's a big story about redemption. My character had a rough life just trying to redeem himself by teaching these kids something about this sport.. a sport you don’t see a lot of us playing,” said Actor Arthur Cartwright.

Beating the odds, overcoming adversity and racism are all themes touched on in the movie and for these kids turned actors it's their real life.

88-year-old Willie O'Ree whose photos sit high in the arena was the first black NHL hockey player. He paved the way for them yet today racism still exists.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford asked, “When you say racism what would that be?”

“People shouting out the ‘word’, things like that,” said Jovonn.

Another theme in the movie is "Rhythm.” It's about Detroiter's love for music, roller skating, and using that to excel on the ice.

“Black people have this natural rhythm... if could adapt this to playing hockey,” said McBride.

McBride, who is funding the movie himself, has a message for anyone who has doubts about their future.

“Don’t let anything stop you from pursuing your dream,” said McBride.