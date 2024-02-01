New exhibition 'Celebrating Black Arts' opens at 1001 Woodward in Downtown Detroit this month

Bedrock and the Carr Center are celebrating Black History Month this February with a new featured exhibit called "Celebrating Black Arts" in Downtown Detroit.

The exhibit is located at 1001 Woodward Ave. and opened on Thursday and will stay open all month long.

Bedrock and the Carr Center invited Detroit students to create artwork that embodies the theme, "Awakening: How will you shape, change and reimagine our future?"

In addition to the students' art, the exhibit will showcase works from 10 emerging and established Detroit artists, including:



Jide Aje

Dr. Chanel Beebe

Ronald Clegg

M. Saffell Gardner

Darian “Saint” Greer

Tia Nichols

Robert O’Banner

Yvette Rock

Asha Walidah

Cara Marie Young

The exhibit will be free to the public and open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

It will also host events throughout the month to celebrate art forms including music, dance, film, quilting, fashion, poetry and more. You can visit deckedoutdetroit.comfor more information.

