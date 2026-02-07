Black Lake sturgeon fishing season lasts 48 minutes for 2026

(WXYZ) — The annual sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Northern Michigan lasted just 48 minutes this year, according to the DNR.

Text updates from the DNR throughout the morning on Saturday showed the fishing season ended at 8:48 a.m. after starting at 8 a.m.

The annual limit for sturgeon fishing on Black Lake is six, and it ends when either the sixth fish is harvested or five fish have been harvested by the end of any fishing day.

Last year, the season lasted just 17 minutes. The times each fish was harvested are below.

