Country music star Blake Shelton is extending his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour and coming to Detroit this winter.

He'll play Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and he'll be joined by Dustin Lynch and rising country artist Emily Ann Roberts, who was a star on The Voice.

The show will be the second in the 2024 version of the tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m., and fans can sign up for a presale on the Ticketmaster website, which starts next Tuesday, Oct. 24.