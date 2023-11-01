Blake's partners with Texas-based Austin Eastciders to create Blake's Beverage Company

Blake's Hard Cider continues to grow and is partnering with Austin Eastciders, a Texas-based hard cider company.

The two brands will form Blake's Beverage Company, which they say is the largest independent craft hard cider company in the U.S. Avid Cider Company, which is based in the Pacific Northwest and was acquired by Blake's last year, will also be part of Blake's Beverage Company.

The partnership will now expand operations for Blake's Beverage Company from Michigan to New York, Oregon and Texas, and will also expand their portfolio with different flavors across several price tiers.

Blake's continues to be rooted in the 1,000-acre apple-producing farm in Armada and is the top hard cider maker in Michigan. Avid is also the No. 1 hard cider in Texas, according to Blake's.

“We don’t want to change what makes these brands great, we are coming together to become the largest independent cider company in the US,” Andrew Blake, the CEO and founder of Blake’s Hard Cider, said in a statement. “While our passions and mission align, each brand offers consumers unique flavors, personalities, and complementary perspectives filtered through the lenses of their regions.”

“Our founders’ vision 10 years ago was to be the #1 Cider in Texas and the #1 Craft Cider everywhere we choose to go,” John Glick, the president and CEO of Austin Eastciders, added in a statement. “With this partnership, we believe we can fulfill our founders’ mission to bring more cider to the masses.”

