blink-182 coming to Little Caesars Arena in August 2024 for 'One More Time Tour'

blink-182 is going back on tour next summer and coming to Detroit once again.

The band, back together with original members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLong and Travis Barker, will play Little Caesars Arena on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 as part of the "One More Time Tour."

It comes after the release of their newest album, "One More Time..." last week, the first album in more than a decade with the three original members.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. with presale tickets available starting Tuesday.