Blinken defends bypassing Congress to sell weapons to Israel

Also presses lawmakers to help Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s office, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Jerusalem, Israel. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
Posted at 11:35 AM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 11:35:47-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is defending the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition.

And he's pressing for quick congressional approval of more than $100 billion in aid for Israel, Ukraine and other national security priorities.

Blinken said in interviews on the Sunday news shows that the needs of Israel's military operations in Gaza justified the rare decision to bypass Congress.

The decision to proceed with the sale of more than $106 million for tank shells came as the Biden administration's larger aid package is caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security.

