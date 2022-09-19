Bloomfield Township closing portion of Long Lake Road until mid-November for sewer repair

(WXYZ) — Heads-up drivers: The Road Commission for Oakland County announced on Monday that Bloomfield Township is closing Long Lake Road between the north and south legs of Franklin Road until mid-November due to a failing sanitary sewer.

The closure will be between Groton Road and Pine Tree Trail.

While emergency repairs are underway, the road commission says there will still be access to homes and businesses along Long Lake. Residents are advised to use Franklin Road.

The road commission says the detour for traffic is Telegraph Road to Lone Pine Road to Franklin Road, back to Long Lake Road and vice versa.