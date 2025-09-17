BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police are cracking down on drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses, issuing eight citations in just the first three weeks of the new school year.

The violations were captured on video by cameras mounted on a school bus, showing multiple vehicles driving past the bus with the stop arms extended and red lights flashing. Each violation carries a $500 fine that can be mailed directly to the vehicle owner.

Bloomfield Township police crack down on school bus passing violations

"Today, we're three weeks into school and we posted a video that we saw that had several violators blowing right past that school bus stop arm," Sgt. Nick Soley with the Bloomfield Township Police Department said.

That most recent incident occurred on Franklin Road near Maple Road on Sept. 4, where video footage shows several cars ignoring a stopped school bus.

"It unfortunately is common. It's kind of people aren't paying attention, one car goes, the next car goes and that's just kind of the way that it happens," Soley said.

Last year, Bloomfield Township police issued 62 tickets for similar violations. In March, video captured two students who nearly got hit by a passing vehicle.

Thanks to a 2021 Michigan law, police can review footage from bus-mounted cameras that capture both the violation and license plate numbers, allowing them to mail citations directly to vehicle owners after an officer review.

"There's a lot more out there. We're definitely not catching all of them, but we're getting as many as we can," Soley said.

According to Michigan law, when a school bus displays its stop sign with red flashing lights, drivers must stop at least 20 feet away. This requirement applies to all traffic on both sides of the road, unless there's a divided highway.

"Those school buses are going to flash amber lights first. Those amber lights are a warning, hey this school bus is slowing down, it’s preparing to stop," Soley explained. "When the red lights come on and the arms go out, you can no longer pass.”

Parents in the area expressed support for the enforcement efforts after viewing the violation footage.

"It seems very small and innocent, but you're talking about the lives and safety of our school kids," Bill O'Connor said. "Having the cameras sounds like a great idea and giving away $500 tickets sounds maybe light."

"It's really, really sad. I think children are at so much risk in their everyday lives that if we can make it a little bit safer for them to get off the bus, we should obey the laws," Sharon Myers said.

This school year, other districts including Detroit are adding cameras to their buses as police across the region emphasize that violations involving the safety of children come with serious consequences.

"We want to start to get these messages out early. This isn't something we want to deal with the entire school year," Soley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.