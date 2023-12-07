Blue Cross Blue Shield workers ratify new contract after nearly 3 months on strike

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The long strike at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network is over after a new contract agreement was ratified Wednesday night.

Employees represented by the United Auto Workers union ratified a new 3 ½ year contract. The contract runs through May 1, 2027.

Blue Cross in a statement said: “The vote was overwhelming in favor of ratification.”

The new contract covers about 1,360 workers who walked off the job on Sept. 13 over wages, job security and wage tiers. They went on strike before auto workers and casino workers in Detroit, who have also recently ratified new contracts.

BCBSM and Blue Care Network union workers are expected to return to work on Thursday.

