Blue Water Bridge construction requires closing one side of bridge this summer

Paul Sancya/AP
The twin spans of the Blue Water Bridge loom over the St. Clair River in Port Huron, Mich., looking to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," the leaders of both countries confirmed Wednesday as efforts across the continent to contain COVID-19. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 27, 2023
(WXYZ) — Drivers who use the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron to go to and from Canada will deal with construction this summer.

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited said it will complete maintenance on the westbound span of the Blue Water Bridge starting on July 5.

The work will require closing the westbound span of the bridge to traffic, and both directions of traffic will share the eastbound span of the bridge from the U.S. to Canada.

Construction will start July 5 and last through Oct. 23.

The FBCL said to reduce traffic impacts, one lane will be reserved for westbound traffic entering the U.S. and two lanes will be available for eastbound traffic heading into Canada.

Also, the bridge will have:

  • Dedicated lanes for commuter pass holders and buses cannot be accommodated.
  • Wide loads will be restricted to less than 11 feet.
