(WXYZ) — Major changes will be coming to students at Detroit Public Schools Community District.

They will likely be starting before Labor Day for the first time in 15 years.

The school board approved the measure at a meeting Tuesday night. The district still needs to work out details with the teacher’s union before it’s all official.

If all goes according to plan, school will start August 29.

The board also approved a plan to spend $700 million to improve school infrastructure.