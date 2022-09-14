Board of Trustees asks Michigan State University president Samuel Stanley Jr. to retire early

(WXYZ) — During a Wednesday night meeting, Michigan State University's Board of Trustees asked MSU president Samuel Stanley Jr. to retire early.

Stanley has been MSU's president for three years. He is now being pressured to retire following his execution of title nine investigations which deals with sexual assault and discrimination.

RELATED: Michigan State University to discuss contract of MSU president Samuel Stanley in special meeting Tuesday night

Stanley publically addresses professors and staff for the first time Wednesday night. He did not comment on whether or not he will leave but he did confront the topic at the center of the divide: the title nine investigations and the discipline of Sanjay Gupta, the former dean of the School of Business.

According to the university, Gupta failed to follow the school's reporting policies regarding sexual violence and harassment.

“Culture change is difficult so I was not completely surprised at the provost decision to hold the dean of business accountable for failure of leadership related to title 9," Board of trustee member Rema Vasser said.

But she says the board is not forcing him to leave.

“The board has not taken an action aside from retiring earlier. A suggestion given to him,” Vasser said.