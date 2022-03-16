Watch
Boater who killed swimmer on Gull Lake is sent to prison

Prison bars
Scripps National
Posted at 6:54 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 18:54:55-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man who was drunk when his boat struck and killed an 18-year-old swimmer in southwestern Michigan has been sentenced to at least 15 months in prison.

Tyler Boyd was on Gull Lake over the July 4 weekend last year when his boat hit Jack Mitchell. His blood-alcohol level was well over the legal limit.

Boyd pleaded guilty to operating a boat while intoxicated causing death.

Jennifer Mitchell says her son was a “perfect child.”

The 39-year-old Boyd acknowledged the family's loss and says the decision to drink and drive the boat that day was the “single worse choice” he's ever made.

