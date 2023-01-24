Body cam video captures Sterling Heights police sergeant saving choking baby

(WXYZ) — A Sterling Heights Police sergeant is being hailed a hero for his quick-thinking actions to save a baby last week.

Police say on January 17 around 2 p.m., Sergeant Anthony Roeske was dispatched to the 4600 block of Fox Hill Drive on the report of a 1-year-old choking.

When he arrived, body cam video showed Sgt. Roeske hustling into the garage, taking the baby calmly and performing back blows to try to clear the airway.

The baby coughed up the obstruction and began to cry.

“If it wasn’t for Sgt. Roeske’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different,” read a statement from the Sterling Heights Police Department.

