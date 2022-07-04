Body found in trunk of car during traffic stop in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A shocking turn to a police investigation has homicide detectives in Detroit trying to solve a possible murder mystery.

The Detroit Police Department say it was not expecting to discover a dead body in the trunk of a car while conducting surveillance as part of a drug case.

Police confirm undercover officers conducting surveillance of a suspected drug house at 11:45 p.m. on Saturday made the decision to stop a vehicle leaving the location. Inside the trunk they discovered something sinister: A dead body.

“This cannot be normalized, and we cannot accept something like this in our neighborhoods.” said Pastor Maurice Hardwick, a community activist.

Police arrested the driver and passenger in the vehicle. Prior to the arrests, they did have to pursue the passenger, who ran off on foot.

At this point, many questions remain involving the discovery inside a 1998 Mercury Mystique, near Fullerton and Hubbell avenues. They told us there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Toxicology tests are being done to determine cause of death.

Both suspects remain in custody for now.

