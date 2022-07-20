Body found in Stoepel Park identified as missing retired DPD officer Stefon Hodo

(WXYZ) — Sources tell 7 Action News that the body found in Stoepel Park last week is that of retired DPD officer Stefon Hodo, who went missing about three weeks ago.

RELATED: 'Still looking': Detroit police seek public's help to find missing retired officer

RELATED: Mother pleads for help locating retired Detroit officer; $2,500 reward offered

Hodo's disappearance came two weeks after Detroit Police arrested a man seen twice on camera shooting up a home on the city's west side.

The home had adults and children inside and investigators say the suspect used Hodo's gun to commit the crime. He was also driving Hodo's black 2007 Lexus which is still missing.

RELATED: 'Still looking': Detroit police seek public's help to find missing retired officer

RELATED: Mother pleads for help locating retired Detroit officer; $2,500 reward offered

According to a neighbor, the suspect and Hodo weren't pals. In fact, they'd gotten into some sort of dispute which is only adding to the questions and concerns surrounding Hodo's disappearance.

On July 14, police recovered a body in Stoepel Park.