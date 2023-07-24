Watch Now
News

Body found in vehicle; I-96 eastbound at Livernois closed

Body found
Scripps
Body found<br/>
Body found
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 13:29:26-04

(WXYZ) — I-96 eastbound at Livernois is closed after a body was discovered in a vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.

Police say an MDOT courtesy patrol pulled behind the vehicle Monday afternoon after they saw a body in the car.

An investigation is underway.

Stay with wxyz.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning