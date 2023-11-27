Body found in ventilation system of Macomb Community College building

Police in Macomb County are investigating after a body was found in the ventilation system at a Macomb Community College over the weekend.

According to Macomb College police, the body was found in the ventilation system of a building on the college's Center Campus, which is on Garfield Road in Clinton Township.

The body was found Sunday night while looking for the source of a foul odor at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play,” said Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens. “At this point, it is important to remember that this an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances. We are withholding the individual’s identification until we can make proper family notifications. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

