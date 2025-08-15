Body of missing 15-year-old boy found inside Detroit cemetery, homicide team investigating

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The body of a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing this week was found inside a Detroit cemetery, police said.

The body of Lawrence Dowl was found Thursday at Mount Hazel Cemetery near Lahser Road and Clarita Street on the city's west side. He was last seen on Tuesday, according to police.

Officials said a citizen visiting a deceased loved one at the cemetery found a dead person there and called police.

Police did not initially identify Lawrence to media but did hours later. They said he was wearing gloves and some kind of ski mask.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police worked with the Wayne County Medical Examiner and family to identify the teen Thursday night.

