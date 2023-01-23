Watch Now
Body of 22-year-old man found on Southfield Freeway; all NB lanes closed at Plymouth Road

Michigan State Police have shut down the northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway for a death investigation. According to police, a 22-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound. Police are now investigating whether he was killed in the area or just dumped.
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jan 23, 2023
(WXYZ) — According to police, a 22-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound on the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway. His body was found by the exit ramp heading into I-96.

Michigan State Police have shut down the northbound lanes of Southfield Freeway to investigate the area. They are currently working to uncover whether or not the young man was killed on the highway or just dumped in the area.

At least five Michigan State Police cars were seen on Southfield Freeway by the exit ramp early Monday morning. 7 Action News reporter Kiara Hay says troopers and canines were searching the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

