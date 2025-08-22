Body of man last seen at Renaissance Festival found in Northern Michigan; no foul play suspected

(WXYZ) — Rockwood police say the body of a man who was last seen last weekend at the Michigan Renaissance Festival has been found in Northern Michigan.

Jacob Angeles was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday at the Michigan Renaissance Festival.

According to police, it does not appear that foul play was involved. His body was found in Crawford County.

Rockwood Police Chief Randy Krause thanked the multiple agencies who helped in the effort, including the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Roscommon County Sheriff's Office, the Wyandotte Police Department, Mt Morris Twp Police, Flushing Police Department and more.

"I would also like to thank the public, who provided literally hundreds of tips to help locate Jacob," he said in a statement.