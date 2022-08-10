Watch Now
Body of man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday recovered Tuesday afternoon

Lake St. Clair
Matthew Smith
Various debris washes ashore to a &quot;bog-like&quot; structure which has formed along the Lake St. Clair shoreline in Harrison Township. In the past, discharges like the water that is being released into the lake today has tested positive for human waste.
Lake St. Clair
Posted at 9:40 AM, Aug 10, 2022
(WXYZ) — Macomb County divers were able to recover the body of the missing 37-year-old-man who disappeared while swimming in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 37-year-old Essa Koja of Macomb was on a boat with 16 other adults when he decided to go for a swim.

Shortly after he jumped into the water authorities say he began to yell for help as he was not a strong swimmer and the boat was drifting.

Several people from the boat jumped into the water to assist Koja but were unsuccessful.

Koja was not wearing a life jacket.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Coast guards arrived on the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say they searched the area for 6 hours but failed to locate his whereabouts.

They returned Monday morning and were again unsuccessful.

By 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, they were able to locate Koja's body in 10' of water.

Authorities say alcohol and weather may have played a factor in this incident.

