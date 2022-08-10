Body of man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday recovered Tuesday afternoon

(WXYZ) — Macomb County divers were able to recover the body of the missing 37-year-old-man who disappeared while swimming in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 37-year-old Essa Koja of Macomb was on a boat with 16 other adults when he decided to go for a swim.

Shortly after he jumped into the water authorities say he began to yell for help as he was not a strong swimmer and the boat was drifting.

Several people from the boat jumped into the water to assist Koja but were unsuccessful.

Koja was not wearing a life jacket.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Coast guards arrived on the scene around 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They say they searched the area for 6 hours but failed to locate his whereabouts.

They returned Monday morning and were again unsuccessful.

By 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, they were able to locate Koja's body in 10' of water.

Authorities say alcohol and weather may have played a factor in this incident.