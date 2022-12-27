Body of Michigan doctor missing since last week found in pond near his home

Police recovered the body of a Michigan doctor who has been missing since last week. According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, divers recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan.

Police say his body was found in a pod on the property near his residence. Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Dec. 22.

Police said detectives were able to get into his home on Monday, and into his home video system. They saw Payan leave his residence on foot in the mid-afternoon of Dec. 22.

After not finding him on the property, detectives cut holes in the ice of the pond and divers located his body under the ice.

"Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water," police said.

According to police, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and toxicology testing,