Body of missing Detroit Yacht Club member recovered, DNR says

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The body of a man who was reported missing in the Detroit River last week has been recovered, the Michigan DNR said.

James “Jim” Kuntz, 63, of Plymouth was reported missing on May 12. He was last seen with friends on May 10 at the Detroit Yacht Club, where he was a longtime member.

The DNR said his body was found on Sunday in the Detroit River near Fighting Island, which is about 9 miles south of the Detroit Yacht Club. The Detroit Yacht Club is on its own island next to Belle Isle.

Watch our previous report after Kuntz was reported missing below:

Friends worried after longtime member of Detroit Yacht Club goes missing

Several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan State Police and Detroit police helped the DNR search for Kuntz. First responders searched the ground, water and air for Kuntz’s body.

“This is never how we want to conclude a search, but we hope the recovery of this man’s body can bring closure to his family and friends,” DNR Lt. Todd Szyska said in a statement.

Kuntz was a software engineer and avid kayaker, friends told 7 News Detroit last week.

At first, the Coast Guard reported that he was missing along with his red kayak. But Plymouth Township police spotted the red kayak in Kuntz's home when a close family friend contacted them to do a welfare check.

The family friend told us Kuntz would never jump into the water to swim or go far from his Apple Watch that he used to help monitor his heart.

The watch and Kuntz's wallet were reportedly found on his boat. His vehicle was found in the parking lot of the yacht club.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with any other information that might assist investigators is urged to call DNR dispatch at 1-800-292-7800.

