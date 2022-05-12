Body of missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster found, police sources say

(WXYZ) — The body of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been found, according to multiple police sources.

The Eastpointe teen was last seen in January of this year. Officials say she was last seen with Jaylin Blazier, who is Foster’s cousin through marriage.

According to police sources, a confession led to the discovery of her body, which was reportedly deeply buried.

A news conference is set for this afternoon in Lenox Township, police sources say.

