Body of missing woman believed to be found in Eastpointe storm drain

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A community is terrified and a family is in mourning this week after a body was found in a storm drain. Police believe the person has been missing since summer.

Eastpointe police found the body in the Erin Park mixed-income development Wednesday and believe it to be the body of Samantha Guntheir.

They posted a photo of Guntheir on their Facebook page on Sept. 18, writing that the 47-year-old woman had not been seen or heard from since June 18.

"It spooks me out. I’m ready to move," said Sonya Harris, who lives in the community.

Delrika Jackson, who also lives there, said, "Crazy, insane. How can you do that? How can anybody do that to another human being?"

Jackson told us she thinks about her daughter and the kids who play nearby.

"She plays on her Slip and Slide — like that was getting me," Jackson said. "She was playing in her pool and her Slip and Slide and that lady was in there, and we had no idea."

Guntheir's daughter didn't feel up for an interview but sent 7 Action News a GoFundMe page saying her mother was brutally killed and "dropped all contact" from her and her youngest brother since June.

She wrote that they're heartbroken and don't know what to do next.

"I would see her in passing — her, another young lady, two children and a guy. She would always be bundled up in coats, the oldest one who lives there," Harris said.

Eastpointe police have a suspect in custody and can't release information on the motive behind this tragedy yet.

Charges are expected to be filed against the suspect by the end of the week.

"How did this happen? Who is next?" neighbor Mary Mault said.

Jackson said, "She went all through the summer, everything. It’s insane."