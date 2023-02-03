Watch Now
Bodycam video captures ice rescue of 75-year-old man in Bath Township

The quick-thinking action of Bath Township police helped save a 75-year-old man who fell through the ice on February 2.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 03, 2023
(WXYZ) — The quick-thinking action of Bath Township police helped save a 75-year-old man who fell through the ice on February 2.

Police said in a Facebook post said the man’s daughter called 911 to report that her father had fallen through the ice on their pond. He was reportedly driving a utility vehicle across the ice when it broke.

Officers arrived on the scene and were able to get a rope out to him and pull him to safety.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

You can watch bodycam video, which shows the rescue, in the player above.

