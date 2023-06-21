Watch Now
Boil water advisory issued for Village of Holly

Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 21, 2023
Editor's Note: The City of Beverly Hill is not under a boil water advisory. We incorrectly reported last night and this morning that the city is under one. Only the Village of Holly is under a boil water advisory

The Village of Holly is under a boil water advisory and all residents are asked to boil their water before using it for eating and drinking.

According to officials, the alert is due to a broken valve replacement on a water main along the N. Saginaw St. corridor.

The Village of Holly said the water main has been repaired and water was restored around 2 a.m. this morning.

They say the boil water order will remain in effect until at least Friday.

